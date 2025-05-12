Nissan doubled the number of staff cuts to 20,000 employees

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known
Exclusive
11:05 AM • 4800 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 13718 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 19247 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 37965 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 27765 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 33040 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 56611 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32224 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 47873 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 69423 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.2m/s
33%
748mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 34895 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

06:36 AM • 10483 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 25621 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47417 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

07:26 AM • 17075 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 37965 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47938 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 56611 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 80476 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 187526 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 26013 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 28539 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 35968 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 116875 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 64768 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Nissan doubled the number of staff cuts to 20,000 employees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2866 views

Nissan plans to cut more than 10,000 additional employees due to falling sales. This will reduce the group's workforce by approximately 15%.

Nissan doubled the number of staff cuts to 20,000 employees

Nissan plans to further cut more than 10,000 employees, with a total of about 20,000 expected to be cut, NHK reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., whose performance continues to deteriorate, has decided to further cut more than 10,000 people both at home and abroad to change the company for the better. Combined with previous plans, this will result in a reduction of approximately 20,000 employees, or approximately 15% of the total group workforce," the publication writes.

As indicated, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is expected to have a final deficit of up to 750 billion yen ($5 billion) for the entire fiscal year.

In November last year, the company announced plans to reduce its global production capacity by 20% and lay off 9,000 employees to change its business. "However, according to people familiar with the situation, due to a drop in sales volumes greater than expected, the company decided to cut another 11,000 jobs both in Japan and abroad," the publication clarifies.

This, as indicated, will lead to a reduction in the group's workforce by approximately 15%.

On May 9, Nissan also announced the abandonment of plans to build a battery plant for electric vehicles (EVs) in Japan.

Honda is open to resuming negotiations with Nissan, but there is a caveat18.02.25, 11:33 • 23332 views

The company has already announced its intention to close three plants, including one in Thailand, and will review the excessive production structure, reducing the workforce.

Nissan is expected to announce this policy at its earnings conference on May 13, and as the business environment becomes even tougher due to the customs measures introduced by the Trump administration in the United States, the main focus, as noted, is on whether the new management team, including President Ivan Espinoza, who took office in April, will be able to carry out a fundamental restructuring of the company.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldAuto
Nissan
Donald Trump
Japan
United States
Brent
$66.08
Bitcoin
$104,525.80
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.41
Золото
$3,211.59
Ethereum
$2,559.77