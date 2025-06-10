Nine changes compared to the game against the Canadians: Rebrov announced the starting lineup for the game against New Zealand

In almost an hour, the second round of the Canadian Shield tournament will begin, in which the Ukrainian national team will face New Zealand. The head coach has announced the starting lineup for the game, which has undergone as many as 9 changes compared to the game against Canada, reports UNN.

Details

Head coach Serhiy Rebrov has chosen the following squad of performers: Andriy Lunin in goal. In defense (from left to right) - Bohdan Mykhaylichenko, Yevhen Cheberko, Ilya Zabarny (captain), Oleksandr Tymchyk. In midfield - Mykola Mykhaylenko, Yegor Nazaryna, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok. In attack - Vladyslav Kabaev, Oleksandr Zubkov, Oleksiy Hutsulyak.

Addition

Today, June 10, in Toronto at the BMO Field stadium, the Ukrainian national team will play the second of its friendly matches as part of the Canadian Shield tournament - against the New Zealand team. The match is scheduled to start at 23:50 Kyiv time.

Canadian Shield: Ukraine's national football team will play against New Zealand