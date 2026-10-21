Nighttime strikes on Ukraine: which regions Russia attacked and what is known about the consequences

During the night of October 21, Russian forces attacked a number of regions in Ukraine with strike drones. At least 2 people were killed in the Kharkiv region as a result of the attacks, and there were casualties in the Cherkasy and Poltava regions and elsewhere. Residential buildings, commercial facilities, a university and transport infrastructure came under attack. This was reported by regional military administrations, the State Emergency Service and local authorities, UNN writes.

Details

In the Kharkiv region, the Russians launched a massive attack on the village of Korotych. According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration, an 81-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man were killed. Another 11 people suffered acute stress reactions, including a 2-month-old boy and an 8-year-old girl. Thirteen private houses, a car and an outbuilding were damaged. A drone strike on Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district was also reported.

In the Cherkasy region, Uman came under attack. Ihor Taburets, head of the regional military administration, reported the destruction of a private house, a fire and an injured man who refused hospitalization. Russian drones also struck a hypermarket building and its premises, causing a fire. The blast wave damaged a hotel.

Strikes on Kyiv, the Poltava region and other regions

In Kyiv, a Russian drone struck a 24-story residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district at the level of the 20th floor. According to Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, a fire broke out. The day before, he reported that 21 people had been injured as a result of attacks on the capital during October 20.

In the Poltava region, a Russian drone struck the building of the Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi Kremenchuk National University. Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the regional military administration, reported that 2 people were injured. One of them is in moderate condition, while a 16-year-old teenager with symptoms of a concussion and contusion was hospitalized. The fire was quickly extinguished.

In the Rivne region, Russian forces attacked a hypermarket repeatedly during October 20. According to the State Emergency Service, 4 people were injured, 3 of whom were hospitalized. A large-scale fire was extinguished by 46 rescuers using 13 pieces of equipment. The work was complicated by the threat of repeated strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russians launched 795 strikes on 59 settlements over the course of the day. According to the regional Defense Council, 1 person was killed and another 6 were injured. In Chernihiv, the attack caused a fire at a transport infrastructure facility; there were no casualties. Authorities continue to clarify the consequences of the attacks in the regions.

Dozens of explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk: the building of the telecommunications operator "Luhakom" came under attack