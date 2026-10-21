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Dozens of explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk: the building of the telecommunications operator "Luhakom" came under attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10590 views

Strikes were reported on a building linked to "Luhakom" in occupied Luhansk. The extent of the damage and the consequences for communications are unknown.

Dozens of explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk: the building of the telecommunications operator "Luhakom" came under attack

Dozens of explosions were heard in occupied Luhansk. According to preliminary information, Ukraine’s Defense Forces attacked the building of the former "Ukrtelecom," which houses the facilities of the local telecommunications operator "Luhakom." This was reported by the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the channel, the strike hit a building associated with the operator "Luhakom," the Telecommunications Services Center, and the Information Technology and Technical Support Center.

"Luhakom" provides mobile communications, internet access, and data transmission services in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast.

A similar strike was previously recorded in Donetsk

The day before, Exilenova+ reported an attack on a building in occupied Donetsk. According to the channel, dozens of organizations are registered at its address, including telecommunications operators and internet providers.

The Defense Forces struck an "Iskander-M" repair base, a radar station, and a concentration of Russian military personnel13.10.26, 12:07 • 4215 views

Thus, over the course of two days, reports emerged of strikes on facilities linked to telecommunications infrastructure in two occupied regional centers.

At the same time, the extent of the damage to the building in Luhansk and the possible consequences for mobile communications and internet services remain unknown.

As of the time of the report, there was no official confirmation of the strike from the Ukrainian military command. Information about dozens of explosions and the damage to the facility requires independent confirmation.

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Stepan Haftko

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