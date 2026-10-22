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Nighttime shelling of Ukraine claimed the lives of at least 6 people, with dozens injured – the aftermath of attacks across the regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

Russia attacked a number of Ukrainian regions with missiles and drones overnight. At least six people were killed and dozens injured.

Nighttime shelling of Ukraine claimed the lives of at least 6 people, with dozens injured – the aftermath of attacks across the regions

During the night of October 22, Russian forces attacked a number of Ukrainian regions with missiles, attack drones and other weapons. According to local authorities and law enforcement agencies, at least 6 people were killed and dozens injured as a result of the strikes. Residential buildings, energy infrastructure, medical facilities and businesses came under attack. This was reported by regional military administrations, the State Emergency Service, the National Police and local authorities, UNN writes.

Details

In Kyiv, 15 people were injured as a result of a nighttime missile attack, including two 15-year-old teenagers. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, 8 of the injured are in hospitals. Private homes were damaged in the Dniprovskyi district, an ambulance station and 6 medical workers' vehicles were damaged in the Pecherskyi district, and a restaurant caught fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Due to infrastructure damage on the Southern Bridge, the city authorities restricted traffic on the “green” metro line.

In Kharkiv, Russian jet-powered drones attacked several districts. In the Slobidskyi district, an outbuilding caught fire and private homes were damaged. In the Osnovianskyi district, a strike was recorded in the central part of the city, while in the Kholodnohirskyi district, a drone hit a parking lot, where cars caught fire.

Aftermath of the strikes in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kherson regions

Russian strikes killed 3 people in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, while 3 others were injured. According to the Zaporizhzhia Defense Council, the occupiers launched 862 strikes on 48 settlements in the region over the course of the day.

In the Sumy region, a 74-year-old man was killed as a result of a drone strike on the Velykopysarivska community. Another 5 people were injured in various communities across the region. In particular, Russian drones attacked vehicles in the Sveska and Sumy communities. In addition, an 11-year-old boy who was injured during the October 20 attack required medical assistance.

In the Kherson region, a Russian drone struck a residential building in the village of Biliaivka, Beryslav district, on the evening of October 21. A 64-year-old man was killed in the attack. The prosecutor's office launched an investigation into a war crime.

Strikes on the Kharkiv region and energy infrastructure in the Poltava region

In the village of Lymanivka, Lozova district, Kharkiv region, Russian shelling killed a 42-year-old woman. Four more people were injured, including boys aged 10 and 13, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

In the Poltava region, Russian drones attacked Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district. In the city, a drone struck a private television and radio company's building, causing a fire.

In addition, a drone strike on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded in the Kremenchuk district. According to preliminary data from the Poltava Regional Military Administration, there were no casualties in either incident.

Fires in the Kirovohrad region and more than 20 attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Kirovohrad region, Russian forces attacked the Kropyvnytskyi district on the evening of October 21. The strike caused warehouse buildings to catch fire. According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers localized the fire but continue to work at the site.

Firefighting efforts are complicated by the large area of the blaze and the threat of repeated Russian strikes. According to preliminary data, there were no deaths or injuries.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Kamianske districts with drones more than 20 times during the night.

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under attack. In the Kamianske district, the Russians attacked the Pyatykhatske community, damaging infrastructure and causing a fire.

According to the regional authorities, no people were injured in these attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Rescuers and relevant services continue to deal with the aftermath of the Russian shelling. Information about the damage and the number of injured is being уточнено.

In Kyiv, dozens of people were injured following the overnight attack; ambulances were damaged, and metro and surface transport services were restricted22.10.26, 07:16 • 9248 views

Stepan Haftko

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