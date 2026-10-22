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In Kyiv, dozens of people were injured following the overnight attack; ambulances were damaged, and metro and surface transport services were restricted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12352 views

Fifteen people were injured in Kyiv following the shelling, and an emergency medical services station and six ambulances were damaged. Metro traffic on the Southern Bridge was restricted.

In Kyiv, dozens of people were injured following the overnight attack; ambulances were damaged, and metro and surface transport services were restricted

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of October 22, 15 people were injured, including two 15-year-old children. Due to damage to the Southern Bridge and metro infrastructure, the city authorities temporarily restricted train service on the "green" metro line. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN writes.

Details

According to Klitschko, 8 injured people are being treated in Kyiv hospitals. The mayor did not specify the condition of the other wounded.

In Kyiv's Pecherskyi district, the Russian attack damaged an emergency medical aid station building and 6 ambulances. No medical workers were injured.

How the metro and public transport are operating after the attack

Due to damage to the Southern Bridge, including metro infrastructure, trains on the Syretsko-Pecherska line are temporarily operating on the "Syrets"–"Vydubychi" and "Osokorky"–"Chervonyi Khutir" sections.

The Kyiv City State Administration warned that intervals between trains may increase. An assessment of the damage and restoration work will continue after the air-raid alert ends.

To facilitate travel around the city, the city authorities are increasing service on bus routes No. 22 and No. 91. On route No. 22, the number of buses will be increased from 10 to 12, with 5 of them operating from Trostianetska Street to "Lybidska" metro station.

On route No. 91, the number of buses will be increased from 3 to 5. The city authorities will provide further information on the resumption of regular metro service.

Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles – a series of explosions rang out in the capital22.10.26, 02:07 • 15467 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv