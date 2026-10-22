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Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles – a series of explosions rang out in the capital 21 October 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3012 views

On the night of October 22, Kyiv was attacked by ballistic missiles; at least four explosions were recorded. There was no information about casualties or damage.

Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles – a series of explosions rang out in the capital

During the night of October 22, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Kyiv. At least four powerful explosions were heard in the capital, while the Ukrainian Air Force warned of ballistic missiles approaching from the east, UNN reports.

Details

At 1:55 a.m., the Air Force announced a threat of ballistic weapons being used from the north. Already at 1:57 a.m., the military reported missiles over Poltava region moving westward and уточнили, що їхньою ціллю є Київ.

At 1:59 a.m., the Air Force detected ballistic missiles moving from the east toward Boryspil and the capital. Shortly afterward, a series of explosions rang out in Kyiv.

What is known about the missile attack

According to monitoring channels, Russia may have used Zircon missiles, which were allegedly launched from Rostov region. At the same time, the Air Force had not officially confirmed the type of missiles or the location from which they were launched.

At around 2:01 a.m., monitoring resources reported that the current wave of the missile attack had ended, but warned that the threat of new launches remained.

No information about possible destruction or casualties had been received at the time of the first reports.

The Kremlin stated that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in Ukraine21.10.26, 18:29 • 15288 views

Stepan Haftko

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