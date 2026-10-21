The Kremlin stated that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in Ukraine

Photo: Associated Press

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in Ukraine, reports UNN.

"I don't know how close we are, but things are moving in that direction," Ushakov said following talks between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

russia is ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November — the Kremlin

We would like to remind you

As a reminder, U.S. President's Envoy Steve Witkoff met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Putin will study the proposals brought by Witkoff after his meeting with Zelenskyy, the Kremlin says