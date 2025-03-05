Night rocket strike on Pavlohrad: what is known about the consequences of the attack
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched a rocket strike on Pavlohrad, damaging two industrial enterprises. A fire broke out at one of them, and windows were also damaged in two five-story buildings.
On the night of March 5, enemy troops launched a missile strike on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
As a result of this attack, two industrial enterprises were damaged, one of which caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.
The shockwave shattered windows in two five-story residential buildings. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties among the civilian population.
In addition, the Pokrovsk community in the Nikopol district came under enemy fire. The aggressor opened fire with heavy artillery. Fortunately, there were also no casualties or injuries there.
Reminder
It was previously reported that explosions were recorded in the city of Dnipro.
