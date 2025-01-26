Night drone attack on Kharkiv: what is known about the consequences of the attack on a residential area
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, a private house in the Osnovyansky district was damaged by a drone attack. The windows, roof and part of the building's structures were damaged, but there were no casualties.
A private building in Kharkiv was damaged as a result of hostile attacks. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.
Details
Last night, Kharkiv suffered another drone attack. One of the strikes hit a private residential building in the Osnovyansky district.
It is preliminarily known that the windows, roof and part of the building's structures were damaged.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
Specialized services are currently on site to assess the damage and provide the necessary support to the affected residents.
We remind you
Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Kharkiv.