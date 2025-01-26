Night drone attack on Kharkiv: what is known about the consequences of the attack on a residential area

A private building in Kharkiv was damaged as a result of hostile attacks. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Last night, Kharkiv suffered another drone attack. One of the strikes hit a private residential building in the Osnovyansky district.

It is preliminarily known that the windows, roof and part of the building's structures were damaged.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Specialized services are currently on site to assess the damage and provide the necessary support to the affected residents.

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

