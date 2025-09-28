In the capital, a residential five-story building was partially destroyed as a result of the attack - Klychko

Illustrative photo

In the capital, residential and non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of the night attack. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

Previously, in the Solomianskyi district, debris fell on the roof of a five-story building, and partial destruction of a residential building was recorded. In the Dniprovskyi district, medics went to a residential building.

Cases of debris falling in the Sviatoshynskyi and Holosiivskyi districts were also confirmed.

Recall

In addition to the massive UAV attack, on the night of September 28, Russia launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Saratov region. Missiles are expected to approach the borders of Ukraine around 5-6 AM, and air defense forces are ready to repel the attack.