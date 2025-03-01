Night attack of Russian drones on Kyiv region affected three districts: consequences shown
During the night attack by Russian UAVs on Kyiv region, air defense forces were engaged, and targets were shot down. Seven private houses in three districts were damaged, with no civilian casualties.
Kyiv region was again attacked by Russian troops with drones at night, seven private houses in three districts were damaged, and there were no casualties, acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
According to Kalashnyk, during another night attack of enemy UAVs on Kyiv region, air defense forces were working in the region, enemy targets were shot down.
"There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical infrastructure. The consequences of the enemy attack are recorded in three districts of the region," Kalashnyk wrote and listed:
- Obukhiv district: five private houses were damaged.
- In Buchansky and Boryspil districts, one private house was damaged. Windows and doors were smashed, roofs and facades were damaged.
Kyiv police showed the consequences of the Russian attack.
