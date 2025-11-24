The Kyiv Court of Appeals, chaired by Judge Yulia Matviienko, today changed the pre-trial detention measure for oncologist, Belarusian citizen Maryna Bielotserkovska – a figure in the high-profile case concerning the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan. Instead of round-the-clock house arrest, the court assigned the suspect night arrest: from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM, UNN reports.

The pre-trial detention measure in the form of night house arrest is applied to the suspect until December 28, 2025, inclusive. She is also subject to a number of other obligations, including wearing an electronic bracelet, appearing before the investigator, and surrendering all documents for traveling abroad.

Doctor Maryna Bielotserkovska is one of two suspects in criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, which caused the death of a patient. The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv previously chose a pre-trial detention measure for her in the form of round-the-clock house arrest, but the appellate instance decided to mitigate it.

As reported earlier, during Adnan Kivan's treatment, Bielotserkovska failed to ensure proper response to complications, did not prescribe necessary medications, including antibiotics after surgery, and performed procedures that were contraindicated for the patient given his condition. The examination indicates a direct causal link between the doctor's actions and Kivan's death, who died on October 28, 2024. It should be noted that within a month after the developer's death, the clinic fired Bielotserkovska.

The doctor suspected of medical negligence has already found a new job. As Bielotserkovska's lawyer stated during the hearing, the suspect is currently working in one of the capital's private clinics and is accompanying the treatment of 17 patients.

In the same case, the head of the surgical department of Odrex, Vitaliy Rusakov, was also served with a notice of suspicion. Last week, the appellate court similarly changed his pre-trial detention measure from round-the-clock to night arrest.

What the "curfew" conditions in Ukrainian cities mean is that the Kyiv Court of Appeals effectively left both suspects in the patient's death case with the same restrictions that apply to all Ukrainians.

Such a decision by the Kyiv Court of Appeals causes public outrage, which is further fueled by the behavior of the suspect Rusakov. For example, after the mitigation of the pre-trial detention measure, Rusakov laughed and joked, and after the hearing, he posted a selfie with an electronic bracelet on social media. The families of the deceased patients called such actions a "cynical demonstration of disrespect" to all victims who died or suffered significant health deterioration due to "treatment" at Odrex.

New victims due to treatment at "Odrex"

Adnan Kivan's death became a turning point, after which other victims of "treatment" at the "Odrex" clinic dared to speak out. Their stories formed the basis of the documentary film "Wasp's Nest," which showed the scale of what was happening within the clinic's walls.

Svitlana Huk, whose husband died in "Odrex". While he was in intensive care, the clinic, according to her, issued bills for 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily. The woman suspects that her husband might have been kept on life support even after clinical death – but not for salvation, but to continue issuing bills. When the woman could no longer pay, she was directly offered to hand over documents for her apartment so that the clinic's lawyers could quickly sell it. After her husband's death, the clinic, without stopping, sued her, demanding an additional 900 thousand hryvnias.

Another patient, Volodymyr, came to "Odrex" for an operation, during which he was likely infected with the bacterium Serratia Marcescens. This bacterium is transmitted through dirty hands or instruments. The clinic did not deny this, stating that "this is intensive care – you can catch anything here." Such a response may indicate that the staff understands that the intensive care unit in the clinic does not meet the stated standards, is not sterile, and that this is a systemic problem, not a one-time incident. The infection affected 85% of Volodymyr's lungs, he was put into a medical coma, and he lost 15 kg. Volodymyr's wife still repeats that her husband "miraculously survived after this treatment."

Khrystyna Totkailo talks about her father, who, at the insistence of "Odrex" doctors, was prescribed aggressive chemotherapy, despite the warnings of Kyiv specialists. She recalls promises that "they would save his voice and larynx," and how her father returned home with virtually no chance of survival. The aggressive treatment, in her opinion, not only did not help – it broke him.

Kateryna Boichuk recalls sending her mother to an "expensive clinic with a good reputation," and three weeks later, she picked up her body. Her mother underwent surgery, but the doctors, according to Kateryna, could never determine a diagnosis. Daily calls at night, confused explanations, endless sums in bills – and death. Kateryna says: "I trusted these doctors, and now I wouldn't even trust them with a cold prescription."

All these stories, with different diagnoses, different circumstances, different people, have one common feature – the feeling that patients' lives in "Odrex" are valued significantly less than the money that can be obtained for "treatment." Victims and families of the deceased speak of medical errors, negligence, cynicism, but above all – of the absence of elementary humanity.

As the investigation continues, more and more people are coming forward with new stories. And each of them sounds like new evidence that the problem is much deeper than individual doctors. The problem, it seems, lies in the very structure of the "Odrex" clinic, which allows such an attitude towards people, their health, and their lives.

"Odrex" under pressure from new testimonies

These stories vary in diagnoses, patient ages, and circumstances, but they all speak to one thing: human life at "Odrex" is not a value, but a resource. Victims speak of medical negligence, falsification of documents, financial pressure, cynicism, and a cold pursuit of profit at any cost.