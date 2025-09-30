$41.320.16
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM • 18402 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 36564 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 20701 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
07:25 AM • 20265 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 19878 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 19714 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVA
September 30, 04:06 AM • 22516 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
September 29, 02:44 PM • 64617 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 02:40 PM • 136539 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNS
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVA
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows video
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 02:44 PM • 64602 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 02:40 PM • 136503 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 12:39 PM • 68596 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog Roscoe
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily Mail
Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban have separated after almost 20 years together. The couple, who married in June 2006, have two children: 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have broken up after almost 20 years together, citing a source, the BBC reported, writes UNN.

Details

The star couple has two children: 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.

The Oscar-winning actress and country singer, a four-time Grammy Award winner, have been married since June 2006.

TMZ first reported the split, citing sources who said the couple had been living separately since the summer, and Kidman did not want the breakup. A BBC source confirmed this information.

The reason for their separation is unclear.

Kidman and Urban, who grew up in Australia, have experienced ups and downs in their almost two decades together. Both stars have won and been nominated for the highest awards in their fields. Over the years, they have supported and encouraged each other, regularly appearing together at awards ceremonies and Hollywood premieres. And the downsides: a few months after their wedding, Urban entered rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. Both he and Kidman have said that battling addiction strengthened their bond. Kidman and several of his close friends staged an intervention that Urban said changed his life.

"It felt like everything was created for that moment to bring us together," he said on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010.

In June, the couple was seen together at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville, Tennessee.

They also appeared together in May when Urban was presented with the ACM Triple Crown Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards. They were photographed in their seats, happily kissing and holding hands.

Addition

The Babygirl actress was previously married to actor Tom Cruise. The couple lived together for over 10 years and raised two children. Their marriage ended in 2001.

Julia Shramko

