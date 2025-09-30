Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC

instagram.com/nicolekidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have broken up after almost 20 years together, citing a source, the BBC reported, writes UNN.

The star couple has two children: 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.

The Oscar-winning actress and country singer, a four-time Grammy Award winner, have been married since June 2006.

TMZ first reported the split, citing sources who said the couple had been living separately since the summer, and Kidman did not want the breakup. A BBC source confirmed this information.

The reason for their separation is unclear.

Kidman and Urban, who grew up in Australia, have experienced ups and downs in their almost two decades together. Both stars have won and been nominated for the highest awards in their fields. Over the years, they have supported and encouraged each other, regularly appearing together at awards ceremonies and Hollywood premieres. And the downsides: a few months after their wedding, Urban entered rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. Both he and Kidman have said that battling addiction strengthened their bond. Kidman and several of his close friends staged an intervention that Urban said changed his life.

"It felt like everything was created for that moment to bring us together," he said on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010.

In June, the couple was seen together at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville, Tennessee.

They also appeared together in May when Urban was presented with the ACM Triple Crown Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards. They were photographed in their seats, happily kissing and holding hands.

The Babygirl actress was previously married to actor Tom Cruise. The couple lived together for over 10 years and raised two children. Their marriage ended in 2001.

