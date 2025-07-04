$41.720.09
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
New terms of trade between Ukraine and the EU: the Ministry of Economy stated there would be no losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9 views

Ukraine will not suffer losses from the new terms of trade with the EU, despite the National Bank's assessment of possible export losses. An agreement has been reached to revise the free trade area, which provides for an increase in quotas for a number of goods and the liberalization of some positions.

New terms of trade between Ukraine and the EU: the Ministry of Economy stated there would be no losses

Overall, Ukraine will not suffer losses due to new trade conditions within the framework of the revised free trade area with the EU. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative Taras Kachka during a conversation with journalists, which was attended by a journalist from UNN.

Details

The EU and Ukraine reached a principled agreement on new trade conditions within the framework of the revised free trade area.

We have defined the parameters verbally, formed a draft decision, and now we will begin to formalize this draft decision of the Association Committee in the trade composition. There is every hope that the formalization will take another month, that is, until the end of this month, and new revised quotas will already be in effect in August.

- said Kachka.

He noted that it was agreed that the review would take place in 2028.

The Deputy Minister of Economy commented on the National Bank's assessment of net export losses associated with the restoration of the pre-war trade regime with the European Union during this year, which are estimated at about $800 million.

We  removed them (losses – ed.)  (all 800 million euros – ed.) There will be no overall loss. That is, there are three goods for which we can talk about this. These conditions collectively do not contain harm, because for those goods, for example, wheat, formally one can say that minus 5 million tons is minus $800 million of exports to the EU, but these 800 million will be saved, they will go to other markets.

- Kachka explained.

He stated that Ukraine managed to completely remove 5 quotas. That is, to completely liberalize.

For mushrooms, we have two quotas – fresh and marinated. In four quotas, we removed part of the quotas. For example, we removed grape juice. We have a quota called milk, cream, condensed milk. We only imported condensed milk there, but from this quota we excluded yogurts, kefir, and butter. In the end, we ended up with 34 quotas instead of 40 quotas. Something merged, something left.

- said Kachka.

He also stated that Ukraine has achieved fantastic results in terms of quota revision.

The quota for honey has been increased by 5.8 times, sugar by 5 times, dry milk by 3 times, eggs by 3 times, malt by 2.5 times, processed tomatoes by 2.5 times, starch by 2.5 times, butter by 2.3 times compared to 2021. In principle, we have increased everything, even poultry meat by 1.3 times. The only four quotas that we did not touch at all are three red meats – beef, pork, lamb, because we do not export them, and cigars and cigarettes.

- Kachka said.

However, the Deputy Minister noted that there are 11 quotas where the volume is less than the maximum figure for the last three years.

Where are the numbers higher than the maximum for the last three years? For example, butter. We sold almost 7 thousand tons of butter in 2022, 356 thousand tons in 2023, and 1.4 thousand tons in 2024. That is, unstable exports began, so there are 21 quotas where the quota size is larger than the largest number in the last three years. This is ethanol for us.

- said Kachka.

"Something in between": the EU spoke about new agricultural import quotas for Ukraine06.06.25, 14:49 • 2684 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
European Union
Ukraine
