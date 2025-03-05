New scandal with Poroshenko: billions were transferred abroad. Sanctions prevented further transfers - expert
Kyiv • UNN
According to the NACP, Poroshenko transferred 1.048 billion UAH into foreign securities and gifted 986 million UAH to an unknown person. Experts suggest that the funds may have settled in the accounts of the politician's family.
Oligarch and people's deputy Petro Poroshenko withdrew 1 billion 48 million hryvnias from Ukraine and gifted another 986 million UAH just a few weeks before sanctions were imposed against him. This was reported by political expert Valentyn Hladkyi, citing the NACP, noting that the withdrawn amount would have been larger if not for the timely sanctions applied.
The expert notes that at the end of January, two weeks before the sanctions, Poroshenko withdrew 1 billion 48 million 635 thousand hryvnias into foreign securities. Another 986 million hryvnias were transferred by the politician as a gift to an unidentified person.
In just a few weeks, Poroshenko withdrew billions from the country, hiding from the law and sanctions. While the state is immersed in the negotiation process, the wealthiest people's deputy Petro Poroshenko is busy saving his assets, which he amassed during the war. According to fresh data from the NACP declaration portal, the "hetman" tried to save at least part of his billions by stashing them abroad, like that head of the MSEC hiding bundles of cash in cabinets and drawers.
As income, Poroshenko indicated about a million dollars in his declaration.
"He reported earnings of only a modest million dollars. Why modest? Because while Russians were destroying and killing, Petro Oleksiyovych became so fabulously rich that in just a year he jumped from 12th to 3rd place among the wealthiest oligarchs. This lawmaker amassed more billions than all 750 of his colleagues in the European Parliament combined. And this is in a warring country," - emphasizes Hladkyi.
According to the expert, the origin of the funds that Poroshenko withdrew abroad is interesting.
"If all the money did not come through gray channels and murky schemes, an honest person has nothing to fear even under the threat of sanctions. But what if the billions were, for example, from Russia, or from the dark schemes of Svinarchuk, or from Medvedchuk's schemes – then these billions need to be hidden far from the law. Petro Oleksiyovych did just that: a couple of weeks before the sanctions, he withdrew billions from the country," - writes Hladkyi.
The expert also suggests that the billions withdrawn from the country may have ended up in the account of one of Poroshenko's sons.
"Where did the billions settle? As an option, they could have gone to the accounts of Poroshenko's son Oleksiy, who is hiding from the Armed Forces in London. But there is also a problem: Oleksiy is an official "draft dodger", his property is under arrest, and he himself is wanted. It is unlikely that Poroshenko, suspected of treason, would risk his billions like that. It was probably someone else among his children. Because, let me remind you, there is no greedier creature than Poroshenko," - concluded Hladkyi.
As reported, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) at a meeting on February 12 imposed sanctions against deputy and oligarch Petro Poroshenko. "Everyone who destroyed the national security of Ukraine and helped Russia must be held accountable. The billions that were earned essentially by selling Ukraine, Ukrainian interests, and Ukrainian security must be blocked and must work to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians," – the reasons for the sanctions were explained to journalists.