New scandal with Poroshenko: billions were transferred abroad. Sanctions prevented further transfers - expert

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
New scandal with Poroshenko: billions were transferred abroad. Sanctions prevented further transfers - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22827 views

According to the NACP, Poroshenko transferred 1.048 billion UAH into foreign securities and gifted 986 million UAH to an unknown person. Experts suggest that the funds may have settled in the accounts of the politician's family.

New scandal with Poroshenko: billions were transferred abroad. Sanctions prevented further transfers - expert

Oligarch and people's deputy Petro Poroshenko withdrew 1 billion 48 million hryvnias from Ukraine and gifted another 986 million UAH just a few weeks before sanctions were imposed against him. This was reported by political expert Valentyn Hladkyi, citing the NACP, noting that the withdrawn amount would have been larger if not for the timely sanctions applied. 

The expert notes that at the end of January, two weeks before the sanctions, Poroshenko withdrew 1 billion 48 million 635 thousand hryvnias into foreign securities. Another 986 million hryvnias were transferred by the politician as a gift to an unidentified person.

In just a few weeks, Poroshenko withdrew billions from the country, hiding from the law and sanctions. While the state is immersed in the negotiation process, the wealthiest people's deputy Petro Poroshenko is busy saving his assets, which he amassed during the war. According to fresh data from the NACP declaration portal, the "hetman" tried to save at least part of his billions by stashing them abroad, like that head of the MSEC hiding bundles of cash in cabinets and drawers.

- notes Hladkyi.

As income, Poroshenko indicated about a million dollars in his declaration.

"He reported earnings of only a modest million dollars. Why modest? Because while Russians were destroying and killing, Petro Oleksiyovych became so fabulously rich that in just a year he jumped from 12th to 3rd place among the wealthiest oligarchs. This lawmaker amassed more billions than all 750 of his colleagues in the European Parliament combined. And this is in a warring country," - emphasizes Hladkyi.

According to the expert, the origin of the funds that Poroshenko withdrew abroad is interesting. 

"If all the money did not come through gray channels and murky schemes, an honest person has nothing to fear even under the threat of sanctions. But what if the billions were, for example, from Russia, or from the dark schemes of Svinarchuk, or from Medvedchuk's schemes – then these billions need to be hidden far from the law. Petro Oleksiyovych did just that: a couple of weeks before the sanctions, he withdrew billions from the country," - writes Hladkyi.

The expert also suggests that the billions withdrawn from the country may have ended up in the account of one of Poroshenko's sons.

"Where did the billions settle? As an option, they could have gone to the accounts of Poroshenko's son Oleksiy, who is hiding from the Armed Forces in London. But there is also a problem: Oleksiy is an official "draft dodger", his property is under arrest, and he himself is wanted. It is unlikely that Poroshenko, suspected of treason, would risk his billions like that. It was probably someone else among his children. Because, let me remind you, there is no greedier creature than Poroshenko," - concluded Hladkyi.

As reported, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) at a meeting on February 12 imposed sanctions against deputy and oligarch Petro Poroshenko. "Everyone who destroyed the national security of Ukraine and helped Russia must be held accountable. The billions that were earned essentially by selling Ukraine, Ukrainian interests, and Ukrainian security must be blocked and must work to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians," – the reasons for the sanctions were explained to journalists.

EconomyPolitics
Petro Poroshenko
Ukraine
