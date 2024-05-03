New rules for protecting designs have come into effect in Ukraine

Order of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine No. 6237, which came into force on May 1, regulated the procedure for filing an application for an industrial design. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

From now on, when you create something new and creative, you can protect its design from being copied the press service said in a statement.

They explained that an industrial design is a way to protect the appearance of a product, be it furniture, packaging, or anything else.

According to Vitaliy Kindratov, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine, the ministry is actively working to expand business opportunities to use tools to protect creative solutions.

Addendum

The appearance of industrial products plays a key role in promoting products on the market. Therefore, the creation of a fast and transparent mechanism for registering rights to industrial designs should help businesses to obtain protection and bring their innovative products to market.

The updated Rules contain novelties regarding electronic document flow, and also include provisions that will allow businesses to quickly manage and commercialize this intellectual asset at the stage of registration said Vitaliy Kindratov, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine

The Ministry of Economy explained that this order defines the following:

rules for filing an industrial design application;

a list of documents to be provided;

the procedure for passing the examination.

The adoption of the new procedure will help product manufacturers register their design quickly and easily, protecting it from copying, and develop their business in peace.

