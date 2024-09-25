New “red lines”: Putin threatens nuclear weapons for missile and drone strikes on russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 77370 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104758 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168980 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138943 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143740 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139275 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183044 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112100 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173504 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104763 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101022 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110746 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112882 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 54381 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 60931 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168982 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183044 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173505 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200876 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189772 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142301 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142306 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146990 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138393 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155243 views
New “red lines”: Putin threatens nuclear weapons for missile and drone strikes on russia

New “red lines”: Putin threatens nuclear weapons for missile and drone strikes on russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36546 views

Russia plans to expand the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons. Putin announced the possibility of a nuclear strike in response to an attack by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear state, as well as against Belarus.

Russia is seeking to change its nuclear doctrine, in particular to expand the list  of conditions for the use of nuclear weapons. this was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting of the UN Security Council's Permanent Conference on Nuclear Deterrence, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Russian experts from the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Security Council Office and other agencies conducted a deep and comprehensive analysis and assessed the need to adjust our approaches to the possible use of nuclear forces.

Based on the results of this work, it was proposed to make a number of clarifications in terms of defining the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons

- Putin said. 

In particular, it is proposed to expand the category of states and military alliances subject to nuclear deterrence. In addition, Putin wants to add to the list of military threats to neutralize which nuclear deterrence measures are being taken.

In the updated version of the document, it is proposed to consider aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state. The conditions for Russia's transition to the use of nuclear weapons are also clearly stated. We will consider this possibility when we receive reliable information about massive launches of aerospace strike weapons and their crossing of our state border. I am referring to strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic and other aircraft

- The Russian president said. 

In addition, Russia reserves for the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus as a member of the Union State. All these issues were agreed upon with the Belarusian side and the President of Belarus.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically commented on the possible consent of Western countries to strike Russia with long-range missiles and noted that this would mean that NATO countries are directly involved in the war.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
natoNATO

