New “red lines”: Putin threatens nuclear weapons for missile and drone strikes on russia

Russia is seeking to change its nuclear doctrine, in particular to expand the list of conditions for the use of nuclear weapons. this was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting of the UN Security Council's Permanent Conference on Nuclear Deterrence, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Russian experts from the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Security Council Office and other agencies conducted a deep and comprehensive analysis and assessed the need to adjust our approaches to the possible use of nuclear forces.

Based on the results of this work, it was proposed to make a number of clarifications in terms of defining the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons - Putin said.

In particular, it is proposed to expand the category of states and military alliances subject to nuclear deterrence. In addition, Putin wants to add to the list of military threats to neutralize which nuclear deterrence measures are being taken.

In the updated version of the document, it is proposed to consider aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state. The conditions for Russia's transition to the use of nuclear weapons are also clearly stated. We will consider this possibility when we receive reliable information about massive launches of aerospace strike weapons and their crossing of our state border. I am referring to strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic and other aircraft - The Russian president said.

In addition, Russia reserves for the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus as a member of the Union State. All these issues were agreed upon with the Belarusian side and the President of Belarus.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically commented on the possible consent of Western countries to strike Russia with long-range missiles and noted that this would mean that NATO countries are directly involved in the war.