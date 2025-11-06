New observations cast doubt on the theory of the expanding universe

New astronomical observations cast doubt on the theory for which the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded in 2011. Scientists suggest that the expansion of the Universe may be slowing down, not accelerating, as previously thought.

A study led by Professor Young-Wook Lee of Yonsei University in South Korea showed that the Universe has likely entered a phase of decelerated expansion. Scientists concluded that dark energy - the mysterious force believed to accelerate expansion - may weaken over time.

If these results are confirmed, it would mark a significant paradigm shift in cosmology since the discovery of dark energy 27 years ago. - said Professor Young-Wook Lee of Yonsei University in South Korea, who led the work.

Lee's team's work focused on verifying the reliability of observations of distant Type 1a supernovae, which formed the basis of the theory of the accelerated expansion of the Universe. Scientists estimated the age of 300 host galaxies of supernovae and suggested that in the early Universe, the properties of stars were different - because of this, the explosions could have been weaker than previously thought.

With this correction, the results suggest that the Universe continues to expand, but more slowly. If dark energy continues to decrease, it could lead to the opposite process - the "big crunch," when the Universe begins to contract instead of expanding.

Professor Carlos Frenk from Durham University, who was not involved in the study, noted that the work deserves attention:

It's certainly interesting. It's very provocative. It could very well be wrong. It's not something you can ignore. - the scientist reported.

Although the results still need confirmation, the study opens a new page in the discussion of the nature of dark energy and the future of the Universe. If the conclusions prove correct, it could change the modern understanding of cosmology.

