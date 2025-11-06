New observations cast doubt on the theory of the expanding universe

ukenru
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Trump announced a possible nuclear disarmament plan involving the US, China, and Russia
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"
German far-right AfD MPs suspected of systematically transmitting military secrets to Russia
Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIV
British Army announces first delivery of Ajax armored vehicles - eight years late
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving Hollywood
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
New observations cast doubt on the theory of the expanding universe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

New astronomical observations cast doubt on the theory of the accelerated expansion of the Universe, for which the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded in 2011. Scientists suggest that the expansion of the Universe may be slowing down, not accelerating, as previously thought.

New astronomical observations cast doubt on the theory for which the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded in 2011. Scientists suggest that the expansion of the Universe may be slowing down, not accelerating, as previously thought.

This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

A study led by Professor Young-Wook Lee of Yonsei University in South Korea showed that the Universe has likely entered a phase of decelerated expansion. Scientists concluded that dark energy - the mysterious force believed to accelerate expansion - may weaken over time.

If these results are confirmed, it would mark a significant paradigm shift in cosmology since the discovery of dark energy 27 years ago.

- said Professor Young-Wook Lee of Yonsei University in South Korea, who led the work.

Lee's team's work focused on verifying the reliability of observations of distant Type 1a supernovae, which formed the basis of the theory of the accelerated expansion of the Universe. Scientists estimated the age of 300 host galaxies of supernovae and suggested that in the early Universe, the properties of stars were different - because of this, the explosions could have been weaker than previously thought.

With this correction, the results suggest that the Universe continues to expand, but more slowly. If dark energy continues to decrease, it could lead to the opposite process - the "big crunch," when the Universe begins to contract instead of expanding.

Professor Carlos Frenk from Durham University, who was not involved in the study, noted that the work deserves attention: 

It's certainly interesting. It's very provocative. It could very well be wrong. It's not something you can ignore.

- the scientist reported.

Although the results still need confirmation, the study opens a new page in the discussion of the nature of dark energy and the future of the Universe. If the conclusions prove correct, it could change the modern understanding of cosmology.

Recall

Google is developing the Suncatcher project to launch solar-powered satellites into orbit that will power artificial intelligence systems. The first mission with two prototypes is scheduled for early 2027. 

