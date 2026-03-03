New historical record: tomorrow the official dollar exchange rate will reach UAH 43.45

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 7808 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 14625 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 14120 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 15174 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 20085 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 32049 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 102861 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84438 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60628 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51590 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
69%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 33319 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJMarch 3, 07:59 AM • 34875 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 41601 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown10:02 AM • 16135 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 20392 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 11259 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 41893 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 50377 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 102861 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 66852 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Nicole Kidman
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 1892 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 9672 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 29609 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 36587 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 40004 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Financial Times

New historical record: tomorrow the official dollar exchange rate will reach UAH 43.45

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official dollar exchange rate for March 4 at UAH 43.45. This is a new record, the previous one was recorded on January 19 at UAH 43.41.

New historical record: tomorrow the official dollar exchange rate will reach UAH 43.45

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the dollar for March 4 at UAH 43.45, reports UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, according to the NBU, the value of the dollar will reach UAH 43.45. It is worth noting that this is a new record.

The previous peak in the dollar's value was recorded on January 19. At that time, the NBU set the exchange rate at UAH 43.41.

Recall

As of Tuesday, March 3, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.23 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 43.10 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro is 50.60.

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine