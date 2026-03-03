New historical record: tomorrow the official dollar exchange rate will reach UAH 43.45

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the dollar for March 4 at UAH 43.45, reports UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, according to the NBU, the value of the dollar will reach UAH 43.45. It is worth noting that this is a new record.

The previous peak in the dollar's value was recorded on January 19. At that time, the NBU set the exchange rate at UAH 43.41.

Recall

As of Tuesday, March 3, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.23 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 43.10 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro is 50.60.