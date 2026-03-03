New historical record: tomorrow the official dollar exchange rate will reach UAH 43.45
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official dollar exchange rate for March 4 at UAH 43.45. This is a new record, the previous one was recorded on January 19 at UAH 43.41.
Details
Recall
As of Tuesday, March 3, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.23 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 43.10 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro is 50.60.