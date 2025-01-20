ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
New details in Poroshenko's treason case: he paid taxes to Russia for not taking away his plant in Crimea - media

New details in Poroshenko's treason case: he paid taxes to Russia for not taking away his plant in Crimea - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

A new episode of high treason is being investigated regarding Poroshenko's payment of taxes to the Russian budget for Sevmorzavod in occupied Crimea.

A new episode of treason is being investigated in the criminal proceedings against Petro Poroshenko. It is about the MP's business in Russia and the occupied territories and financing of the Russian army. This was reported by Law and Business.

According to law enforcement sources cited by journalists, the new episodes of treason against Poroshenko involve the payment of a significant amount of taxes to the Russian budget. It also involves the fact that Sevastopol was recognized as a Russian city, where the Sevmorzavod, owned by Poroshenko's company, is located.

“After the annexation of Crimea by Russia, the Sevastopol Shipyard, owned by Mr. Poroshenko, entered into correspondence with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. In this correspondence, the plant and its manager (Poroshenko's business partner - editor's note) Konstantin Kartoshkin stated that Sevastopol is a Russian city of federal significance, and provided the Russian authority with relevant information on the financial and economic performance of the enterprise. In addition, Poroshenko's manager appeared on Poroshenko's Channel 5, where statedthat Sevastopol has an uncertain, or rather unclear status, periodically using the phrase “in Ukraine”.

One of the proofs of Poroshenko's and his business partners' cooperation with Russia is that the plant he owns was not nationalized by the Russian authorities for a long time, unlike many other Ukrainian companies that were nationalized immediately.

The article also notes that after managing the assets in Crimea, Poroshenko appointed Kartoshkin to manage state property.

“Mr. Poroshenko has a joint business with Mr. Kartoshkin. Despite the fact that he entered into a collaboration with the Russian authorities on behalf of Poroshenko's company, Poroshenko appointed him as the head of one of the largest state-owned military plants, Zorya-Mashproekt,” the publication notes.

However, there were scandals here as well. In 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office completed a pre-trial investigation into Kartoshkin. “According to the investigation, Kartoshkin, together with Poroshenko, seized funds of the Mykolaiv state enterprise Zorya-Mashproekt in the amount of $71.6 million, which amounted to UAH 1.4 billion at the NBU exchange rate at the time of the crime. Poroshenko's case was separated into a separate proceeding at the NABU, and the materials on his manager Kartoshkin were transferred to the High Anti-Corruption Court,” the article says.

As reported earlier, Poroshenko is accused of treason and financing terrorist organizations. He is suspected of buying coal from ORDLO with public funds, doing business in Russia, supporting the UOC-MP and the Kharkiv agreements that allowed the Russian Black Sea Fleet to remain in Ukrainian Crimea, and actions that played in favor of Russia.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

