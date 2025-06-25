New defense packages and sanctions strikes: Sybiha on the ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council

$41.790.08
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM • 634 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 8782 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 20879 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 34172 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 52869 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 71723 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 103311 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 100551 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 114606 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 121252 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Tags
Authors
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
United States
The Hague
Iran
United Kingdom
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city center
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie
The Guardian
United States dollar
Euro
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136

New defense packages and sanctions strikes: Sybiha on the ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha participated in the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in The Hague, where support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia were discussed. He called for tough sanctions and increased defense support, stressing that Russia is an existential threat to the Euro-Atlantic area.

New defense packages and sanctions strikes: Sybiha on the ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha participated in the ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, which took place on the sidelines of the Alliance summit in The Hague on June 24. Participants discussed support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in Telegram.

NATO allies are united in their support for Ukraine and the need to increase pressure on the aggressor. New additional defense packages and sanctions strikes are being prepared. The Alliance will become stronger as a result of the summit in The Hague. I am convinced that in the future it will become even stronger with Ukraine. The key task is to turn words into actions as soon as possible-

- emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the allies about the situation on the battlefield, called for strong sanctions against the Russian Federation and increased defense support for Ukraine. He stressed that Russia was and remains an existential threat to the Euro-Atlantic space.

Let us remind you

At the summit in The Hague, NATO member countries agreed to significantly increase spending on defense. The final declaration confirms "unwavering commitment to collective defense" and the protection of freedom and democracy. 

Trump at the NATO summit: something needs to be done with Ukraine, as "the situation there is completely out of control"25.06.25, 15:56 • 10013 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
NATO
The Hague
Ukraine
