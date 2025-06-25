New defense packages and sanctions strikes: Sybiha on the ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha participated in the ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, which took place on the sidelines of the Alliance summit in The Hague on June 24. Participants discussed support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in Telegram.

NATO allies are united in their support for Ukraine and the need to increase pressure on the aggressor. New additional defense packages and sanctions strikes are being prepared. The Alliance will become stronger as a result of the summit in The Hague. I am convinced that in the future it will become even stronger with Ukraine. The key task is to turn words into actions as soon as possible- - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the allies about the situation on the battlefield, called for strong sanctions against the Russian Federation and increased defense support for Ukraine. He stressed that Russia was and remains an existential threat to the Euro-Atlantic space.

Let us remind you

At the summit in The Hague, NATO member countries agreed to significantly increase spending on defense. The final declaration confirms "unwavering commitment to collective defense" and the protection of freedom and democracy.

Trump at the NATO summit: something needs to be done with Ukraine, as "the situation there is completely out of control"