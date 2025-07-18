New companies and focus on AI: how the IT Ukraine General Meeting went

On July 3, the General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association took place in Kyiv – a closed event for participants of the largest national association of IT businesses in the country. The event was attended by heads of leading member companies of the association, partners, founders, and experts. Favbet Tech acted as a partner of the meeting, UNN reports.

General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association

The event was opened with welcoming speeches by Taras Kytsmey, President of the IT Ukraine Association and co-founder of SoftServe, Maryan Khomyn, Head of Marketing Department at UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, and Oleksiy Loginov, Marketing Manager at Mercedes-Benz Ukraine.

General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association — Maria Shevchuk

Within the meeting, 23 new companies were officially admitted to the Association, and preliminary results of the organization's work in the first half of 2025 were summarized – from building an industry ecosystem and promoting the brand of Ukraine abroad to strengthening the expertise of committees.

Favbet Tech has been a member of the IT Ukraine Association since 2022. The company consistently supports industry events and is also a co-initiator of the creation of the Association's AI Committee – an expert platform for the development of artificial intelligence in Ukraine. In July, Favbet Tech also participated in the first strategic session of the AI Committee, dedicated to developing a roadmap for the AI direction.

"The General Meeting of IT Ukraine is a good indicator of the state of the country's technology market. It is pleasant to see that even against the backdrop of modern challenges, the Association continues to grow and launch new projects to consolidate the industry," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech.

General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association — Artem Skrypnyk