Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 20510 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 19715 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 23060 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 30891 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 43046 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 40275 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
11:37 AM • 47348 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 159009 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 108047 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 104518 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
Tags
Authors
New companies and focus on AI: how the IT Ukraine General Meeting went

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1786 views

On July 3, the General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association took place in Kyiv — a closed event for participants of the country's largest national IT business association. The event was attended by heads of leading member companies of the association, partners, founders, and experts.

New companies and focus on AI: how the IT Ukraine General Meeting went

On July 3, the General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association took place in Kyiv – a closed event for participants of the largest national association of IT businesses in the country. The event was attended by heads of leading member companies of the association, partners, founders, and experts. Favbet Tech acted as a partner of the meeting, UNN reports.

General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association
General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association

The event was opened with welcoming speeches by Taras Kytsmey, President of the IT Ukraine Association and co-founder of SoftServe, Maryan Khomyn, Head of Marketing Department at UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, and Oleksiy Loginov, Marketing Manager at Mercedes-Benz Ukraine.

General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association — Maria Shevchuk
General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association — Maria Shevchuk

Within the meeting, 23 new companies were officially admitted to the Association, and preliminary results of the organization's work in the first half of 2025 were summarized – from building an industry ecosystem and promoting the brand of Ukraine abroad to strengthening the expertise of committees.

General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association
General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association

Favbet Tech has been a member of the IT Ukraine Association since 2022. The company consistently supports industry events and is also a co-initiator of the creation of the Association's AI Committee – an expert platform for the development of artificial intelligence in Ukraine. In July, Favbet Tech also participated in the first strategic session of the AI Committee, dedicated to developing a roadmap for the AI direction.

General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association
General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association

"The General Meeting of IT Ukraine is a good indicator of the state of the country's technology market. It is pleasant to see that even against the backdrop of modern challenges, the Association continues to grow and launch new projects to consolidate the industry," said Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech.

General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association — Artem Skrypnyk
General Meeting of the IT Ukraine Association — Artem Skrypnyk
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologies
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
