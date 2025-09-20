New ambassadors of Germany, Norway, and the Czech Republic started working in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

The new ambassadors of Germany, Norway, and the Czech Republic officially began their work in Ukraine on Saturday, September 20. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, on Saturday he accepted credentials and spoke with the newly appointed ambassadors of the Czech Republic, Norway, and Germany. The acceptance of credentials is considered the official moment of the beginning of their work.

I congratulated them on the start of their diplomatic missions and thanked them for their countries' support of Ukraine. We discussed strengthening our cooperation, particularly in the security and defense sector - wrote Zelenskyy.

He called for jointly adding security strength to all of Europe and moving towards a reliable and guaranteed peace in Ukraine.

For reference

Lars Hansen, Luboš Veselý, and Heiko Thoms were recently appointed as ambassadors of Norway, the Czech Republic, and Germany to Ukraine, respectively.

