Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
01:11 PM • 18871 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 22514 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 33040 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 51573 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 52243 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 50794 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 44148 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 53868 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 67884 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
New ambassadors of Germany, Norway, and the Czech Republic started working in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of the Czech Republic, Norway, and Germany. This is considered the official start of their diplomatic mission in Ukraine.

New ambassadors of Germany, Norway, and the Czech Republic started working in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

The new ambassadors of Germany, Norway, and the Czech Republic officially began their work in Ukraine on Saturday, September 20. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, on Saturday he accepted credentials and spoke with the newly appointed ambassadors of the Czech Republic, Norway, and Germany. The acceptance of credentials is considered the official moment of the beginning of their work.

I congratulated them on the start of their diplomatic missions and thanked them for their countries' support of Ukraine. We discussed strengthening our cooperation, particularly in the security and defense sector

- wrote Zelenskyy.

He called for jointly adding security strength to all of Europe and moving towards a reliable and guaranteed peace in Ukraine.

For reference

Lars Hansen, Luboš Veselý, and Heiko Thoms were recently appointed as ambassadors of Norway, the Czech Republic, and Germany to Ukraine, respectively.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Norway
Czech Republic
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine