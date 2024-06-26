GUR attacked Russian providers in occupied Crimea - a source

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a number of the largest Internet providers have been subjected to a massive cyberattack. According to sources of UNN, the reason for this was an operation of Ukrainian intelligence.

Details

The local occupation administration has warned the peninsula's residents that there may be interruptions in network access in the near future. According to an interlocutor in the GUR, the attack is carried out by Ukrainian cyber specialists of military intelligence.

A number of large service providers in Crimea were hit at once. According to the so-called "Deputy Minister of Internal Policy, Information and Communications" of the occupation administration Yulia Kyryk, "DDos attack profiles are constantly changing, and providers' specialists are taking measures to counter the attacks.

To recap

Attacks on Russian servers, online services, and network infrastructure have recently been systematic. For example, in early June, cyber specialists from the GUR launched a massive attack on the websites of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Information Technology and Communications, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Industry and Energy, and other facilities.

And on June 12, the so-called "Day of Russia," online platforms of Russian airports were attacked, leading to flight delays.

It seems that it's time for Russian cyber scientists to remember about import protection, turn on their Cheburnet instead of the World Wide Web, and install an indigenous Russian firewall, fencing themselves off from the rest of the free world. This is the only way they have a chance to protect themselves from our attacks - said a source in the Ukrainian intelligence service.

Ukrainian hackers attacked the main provider of Russian banks - Ministry of Digital Transformation