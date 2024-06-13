ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Ukrainian hackers attacked the main provider of Russian banks - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukrainian hackers attacked the main provider of Russian banks - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's IT army has taken out Mastertel, the main provider of communication services for Russian banks, which has led to the suspension of some banking operations and prevents Russians from using exchange offices.

Ukrainian hackers have attacked the main communications provider of Russian banks, Mastertel . In fact, Russians cannot use exchangers and some banking operations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

The agency noted that for several days now, there have been malfunctions in the work of Mastertel, the main communications provider for Russian banks.

In particular, Alfa-Bank, VTB, Sberbank and other sponsors of terrorism cannot provide some services because their services are down.

 The IT Army has shut down the main provider of Russian banks. Thanks to the cyber warfare operation, Russians cannot use exchangers and some banking operations

- said the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. 

Recall

Ukraine's military intelligence carried out cyberattacks on Russian government websites, including servers of the State Duma and the Federation Council, as well as on Russian airports, which led to flight delays.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies

