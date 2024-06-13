Ukrainian hackers attacked the main provider of Russian banks - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukrainian hackers have attacked the main communications provider of Russian banks, Mastertel . In fact, Russians cannot use exchangers and some banking operations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

The agency noted that for several days now, there have been malfunctions in the work of Mastertel, the main communications provider for Russian banks.

In particular, Alfa-Bank, VTB, Sberbank and other sponsors of terrorism cannot provide some services because their services are down.

The IT Army has shut down the main provider of Russian banks. Thanks to the cyber warfare operation, Russians cannot use exchangers and some banking operations - said the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine's military intelligence carried out cyberattacks on Russian government websites, including servers of the State Duma and the Federation Council, as well as on Russian airports, which led to flight delays.