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Netanyahu secretly flew to the UAE amid reports of warnings before the Hamas attack – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Netanyahu secretly visited the UAE and met with the country's president. The media link the visit to the denial of warnings about the Hamas attack.

Netanyahu secretly flew to the UAE amid reports of warnings before the Hamas attack – media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an unannounced visit to the United Arab Emirates and met with the country's president, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to media reports, he wanted to secure a denial of reports that the UAE had warned him about an impending Hamas attack, UNN writes.

Details

The visit took place on Sunday. The UAE confirmed that Netanyahu was in the country and had met with the president.

According to anonymous sources cited by several media outlets, the Israeli prime minister wanted to personally ask bin Zayed to deny reports that the UAE had warned about Hamas's preparations for the October 7, 2023 attack.

Israel denies receiving a warning

Netanyahu's office has categorically denied from the outset that the prime minister received any warning from the UAE or through other channels about preparations for the attack.

The dispute concerns events preceding October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel. The question of what information the Israeli leadership had before the attack remains the subject of political debate in the country.

Netanyahu said that Iran tried to kill one of his sons25.08.26, 01:57 • 5665 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
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Benjamin Netanyahu
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