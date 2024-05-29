Over the past 3 weeks, almost 1 million people have been evacuated from Rafah - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
Almost 1 million people have been forced to flee Rafah over the past 3 weeks due to intensified fighting and evacuation orders issued by Israeli forces, leaving civilians without shelter, food, water and other basic necessities.
Over the past three weeks, 1 million people have been displaced from Rafah. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
Details
According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), nearly 1 million people have been displaced from Rafah over the past three weeks as a result of “intensified fighting and evacuation orders” by Israeli forces.
The attacks on Rafah continue unabated, and civilians displaced by the fighting have no shelter, lack food, water and other necessities for survival