Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Near Kyiv, a man opened fire during an argument: one man died, another was wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2030 views

In Fastiv, a man shot his 28-year-old son and wounded his father after an argument. The attacker has been detained and faces life imprisonment.

Near Kyiv, a man opened fire during an argument: one man died, another was wounded

In Fastiv, Kyiv region, a man opened fire on a father and son during a conflict, resulting in one fatality, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

The incident occurred on August 31 in Fastiv. After a verbal dispute, the man went home, retrieved a weapon, and returned to his opponents. As a result, he fired several shots at the father and his 28-year-old son. The younger of the victims died in the hospital, while his father is still fighting for his life under medical supervision.

Shooting occurred near a playground in Ternopil, a teenager involved - police08.08.25, 10:34 • 3457 views

The weapon has been seized, and the assailant has been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators informed him of suspicion for attempted murder of two persons, intentional murder, and illegal possession of weapons. He faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment for the crime.

Shooting in Lviv: man opened fire after pursuit - Zinkevych31.08.25, 21:51 • 5944 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv