Near Kyiv, a man opened fire during an argument: one man died, another was wounded

In Fastiv, Kyiv region, a man opened fire on a father and son during a conflict, resulting in one fatality, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

The incident occurred on August 31 in Fastiv. After a verbal dispute, the man went home, retrieved a weapon, and returned to his opponents. As a result, he fired several shots at the father and his 28-year-old son. The younger of the victims died in the hospital, while his father is still fighting for his life under medical supervision.

Shooting occurred near a playground in Ternopil, a teenager involved - police

The weapon has been seized, and the assailant has been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators informed him of suspicion for attempted murder of two persons, intentional murder, and illegal possession of weapons. He faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment for the crime.

Shooting in Lviv: man opened fire after pursuit - Zinkevych