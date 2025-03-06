NBU on the possible scenario of freezing reserves by the USA: we do not consider such a development of events
Kyiv • UNN
NBU Chairman Andriy Pyshnyy stated that the bank does not consider the scenario of freezing Ukrainian reserves by the USA. He emphasized that the USA remains a strategic partner of Ukraine.
The National Bank does not consider the risk of possible threats from the USA regarding the freezing of Ukrainian reserves for pressure. This was stated by the head of the NBU Andriy Pyshny during a briefing, emphasizing that America has been and remains a strategic partner, reports UNN.
Pyshny commented on whether the National Bank considers the risk that the USA may pressure Ukraine, in particular by threatening to freeze Ukrainian reserves to force peace, and whether this risk has appeared on the table as one of the possibilities.
Regarding the dramatic scenario mentioned in the question. Currently, the National Bank is in a baseline scenario and we do not consider such a development of events. The USA has been and remains our strategic partner
Supplement
The administration of Donald Trump halted funding for the sale of new weapons to Ukraine and is considering the possibility of freezing arms supplies from US reserves.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the pause in the supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine.