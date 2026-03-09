NBU lowered the official exchange rate of the dollar and euro for March 9

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
06:12 AM • 5116 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 22982 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 48147 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 73871 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 44921 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 41287 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 31393 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 40390 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 81434 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 45053 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
3m/s
53%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia is massively importing migrants from Central Asia to the temporarily occupied territories and recruiting them into the army - CNSMarch 8, 10:19 PM • 16988 views
Starmer held talks with Trump after the US President's statement about Britain being "unnecessary"March 8, 10:56 PM • 8620 views
Oil price exceeds $100 for the first time since Russia's invasion of UkraineMarch 9, 12:53 AM • 23930 views
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiative03:17 AM • 17595 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhoto05:15 AM • 10450 views
Publications
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 73830 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 86843 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 91431 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 120992 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 82921 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
United States
Iran
Israel
Ukraine
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 630 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 2618 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 26433 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 33670 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 35627 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Social network
9K720 Iskander

NBU lowered the official exchange rate of the dollar and euro for March 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2272 views

The National Bank set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 43.73, and the euro fell to UAH 50.54. The regulator plans to replenish bank cash desks with cash currency on March 9.

NBU lowered the official exchange rate of the dollar and euro for March 9

As of Monday, March 9, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.73 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Sunday was 43.81 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.54. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.7292 UAH (-8 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.5422 UAH (-36 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7935 UAH (-12 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.40-43.98 UAH, the euro at 50.40-51.20 UAH, the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.68-43.71 UAH/USD and 50.56-50.57 UAH/EUR.

      Recall

      The National Bank of Ukraine is ready to replenish bank cash desks with cash foreign currency if necessary. For this purpose, on March 9, 2026, the regulator will conduct an operation to exchange banks' non-cash currency for cash.

      Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets26.02.26, 17:08 • 47800 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine