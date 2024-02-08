NBU is considering restrictions on card transfers - Rozhkova

The NBU is considering restricting card transfers and introducing limits on cash transfers through self-service terminals due to the problem of shadow payments.

This was reported by the First Deputy Head of the National Bank Kateryna Rozhkova during the conference "Finance for Business in Time of War", UNN correspondent reports.

From the point of view of introducing additional restrictions on transactions of individuals... restrictions on the disposal of their own funds, this is a very sensitive topic. We are considering this issue from all points of view - Rozhkova said.

According to her, the problem of shadow payments is really relevant. It does not apply to the whole country, but it affects a large number of companies that continue to use a variety of tax evasion and reduction mechanisms.

Therefore, taking into account the experience we have, we are now working on this issue and will continue to consult with our colleagues from the relevant committee on how best to do this so that, on the one hand, we do not restrict normal business and normal people, and on the other hand, we still reduce the possibility of manipulation and circumvention of the law - Rozhkova said.

Addendum Addendum

