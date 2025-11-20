NBU exchange rates: euro continues to depreciate

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
07:11 AM • 4390 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11900 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 11236 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 14470 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 31081 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 46036 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 38329 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51479 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 25088 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 18098 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.5m/s
88%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possibleNovember 19, 09:59 PM • 14177 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi regionVideoNovember 19, 10:53 PM • 12518 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 11887 views
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attackVideoNovember 20, 12:33 AM • 11467 views
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for UkraineNovember 20, 01:02 AM • 3964 views
Publications
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 4338 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11855 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51458 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 33423 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 41943 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Marco Rubio
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
New York City
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 11931 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 40455 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 38809 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 40109 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 54885 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Kh-101
MIM-104 Patriot

NBU exchange rates: euro continues to depreciate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1402 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 42.09 hryvnias and the euro at 48.74 hryvnias for November 20. In banks, the dollar is traded at 41.85-42.29 UAH, and the euro at 48.50-49.12 UAH.

NBU exchange rates: euro continues to depreciate

As of Thursday, November 20, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.09 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate was the same on Wednesday. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the euro will be 48.74. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0948 UAH (0 kop.) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.7374 UAH (- 5 kop.) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5300 UAH (+4 kop.) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.85-42.29 UAH, the euro at 48.50-49.12 UAH, and the zloty at 11.25-11.90 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.08-42.11 UAH/dollar and 48.64-48.65 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Cash in circulation in Ukraine has increased by more than 8% since the beginning of the year - to 890.1 billion UAH, with 500-hryvnia banknotes being the most common "in hand" and 50-hryvnia banknotes being the least common, the NBU reported.

      Budget revenues from individual entrepreneurs increased by 10% and exceeded pre-war levels - report06.11.25, 15:10 • 2544 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine