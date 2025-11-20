NBU exchange rates: euro continues to depreciate
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 42.09 hryvnias and the euro at 48.74 hryvnias for November 20. In banks, the dollar is traded at 41.85-42.29 UAH, and the euro at 48.50-49.12 UAH.
As of Thursday, November 20, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.09 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate was the same on Wednesday. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the euro will be 48.74. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0948 UAH (0 kop.) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.7374 UAH (- 5 kop.) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5300 UAH (+4 kop.) per 1 zloty.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.85-42.29 UAH, the euro at 48.50-49.12 UAH, and the zloty at 11.25-11.90 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 42.08-42.11 UAH/dollar and 48.64-48.65 UAH/euro.
Recall
Cash in circulation in Ukraine has increased by more than 8% since the beginning of the year - to 890.1 billion UAH, with 500-hryvnia banknotes being the most common "in hand" and 50-hryvnia banknotes being the least common, the NBU reported.
