NBC: Israel narrows targets to respond to Iran attack
Kyiv • UNN
The United States believes that Israel has narrowed the range of targets for a retaliatory strike in response to the Iranian attack. An Israeli response could target Iran's military and energy infrastructure, but not its nuclear facilities.
U.S. officials believe that Israel has narrowed its targets in response to a large-scale missile attack by Iran earlier this month. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.
Details
According to unnamed U.S. officials, the Israeli response will target Iranian military and energy infrastructure. However, nuclear facilities, which have been a source of concern for the United States, are not among the targets. Although, as officials noted, no final decision has been made in Israel.
Washington does not know when Israel will retaliate against Iran, but it could happen at any time as soon as the order is given. U.S. officials also do not know whether Israel has even agreed on a date.
At the same time, representatives of the United States and Israel, according to NBC, believe that a strike on Iran could occur during the Yom Kippur holiday, that is, today. Officials also noted that the United States is ready to protect its facilities in the region from any counterattack by Iran, but is unlikely to directly support Israel's operation.
Recall
A senior U.S. State Department official saidthat Israel has not given any guarantees not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities in response to missile strikes. The United States hopes for Israel's “wisdom” but is uncertain about its plans.