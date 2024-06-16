Nazi Putin came to destroy us, it's a "fixed idea" for him - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin came to destroy Ukraine, and that this is a "fixed idea" for him. According to him, Putin will not end the war in Ukraine, he will go further. Zelensky said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"The Nazi Putin came to destroy us, it's a 'fixed idea' for him. A man with a knife and an assault rifle entered your apartment. What are you going to do? Will you treat him, dance, entertain him, or will you defend your children? This is our reaction. It's an understandable, vital, human reaction. We are very grateful for the help, but I don't think we can get tired of it. Because this is not the price for the war. This is not the price for democratic life in Europe. I am not jealous, I just want to tell you that Putin will not stay and end the war in Ukraine. Everything will be the same as it was before the Second World War. The same thing will happen, he will go on and then no one will think about fatigue. Everyone in Europe will think about survival. We must stop this man by any means necessary. Let's do it diplomatically," Zelensky said.

Recall

