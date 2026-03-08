Nazar Chepurnyi wins gold at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup stage

Photo: NOC of Ukraine

Ukrainian athlete Nazar Chepurnyi won a gold medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup stage held in Baku. He won in the "vault" discipline. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the National Olympic Team of Ukraine.

Details

At the competitions in the capital of Azerbaijan, the Ukrainian gymnast took first place in the vault final.

Nazar Chepurnyi climbed to the top step of the podium in the vault! An average score of 14.549 for two attempts secured the Ukrainian "gold"! - the post says.

Overall, this is the gymnast's second consecutive gold medal in the vault this competitive season.

We remind you that the Expert Commission of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine recognized Nazar Chepurnyi as the Best Athlete of February! We congratulate Nazar on his medal success! We are proud! - the post says.

Recall

Nazar Chepurnyi became the best athlete of February 2026 according to the NOC of Ukraine. He won at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup stage in the vault in Germany.