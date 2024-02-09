Nayev showed how repair units restore military equipment and weapons of the Defense Forces

In the Northern Operational Zone, repair units have all the necessary logistics to maintain the condition of weapons and military equipment. This was stated by the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev, UNN reports.

Details

He said that keeping weapons and military equipment in good working order is achieved not only through proper operation and maintenance, but also through repair and restoration.

These works are carried out by special repair units that maneuver and travel to the areas where military units perform combat missions. They have the appropriate training and knowledge gained abroad. In addition, the repair units have all the necessary logistical support - Nayev summarized.

Nayev shows how counter-sabotage groups train in the north

According to the commander, all military equipment in service with military units in the Northern Operational Zone is being repaired without exception. This includes Ukrainian and Soviet-made equipment, as well as foreign equipment.

For this purpose, the relevant specialists have been trained abroad. They are trained for this work and have the appropriate specialty and spare parts to ensure that everything is done accurately and correctly, because our success in performing our tasks depends on the speed of repair and restoration work - Nayev summarized.

Addendum

The commander explained that there are different types of maintenance - daily, weekly, control, etc. There is also routine work that needs to be done over time, changing the appropriate rubber products, fluids, spare parts, belts

In addition, it is necessary to carry out seasonal maintenance. In particular, the army has to transfer military equipment for the winter and summer training periods

The key to success is the readiness of weapons and military equipment. This is what we are doing - summarized Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev.

Recall

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, said that the Ukrainian military continues to equip defensive lines and mine the territory in the north.

In particular, more than 3,500 anti-tank mines have been laid and 5,000 trenches dug near the Russian border.