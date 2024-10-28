NATO Secretary General confirms presence of DPRK troops in Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed for the first time the presence of North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia. He called it a significant escalation of the conflict and urged the allies to monitor the situation.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the conflict has significantly escalated due to the involvement of North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia and added that this is another gap in NATO security documents, UNN reports.
North Korean troops have been deployed in the Kursk region, which in itself indicates a significant escalation of the war. This is another gap in NATO's security documents. We must end this aggressive activity as soon as possible and stop Russia's military aggression against Ukraine
He emphasized that this issue concerns the supply of missiles that reinforce military aggression, technological support for the war that Putin is waging against Ukraine and the defense of democratic values.
Rutte added that the presence of North Korean military forces in the Kursk region indicates that a significant number of Russians will die in Putin's war.
Today, we talked about additional military support. We are actively calling on our allies and our partners from the Indo-Pacific region to monitor and be involved in this situation - this is one of the key points of our conversation with Rustem Umerov
Recall
Earlier, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that North Korean soldiers would soon be deployed to the Kursk front to take part in combat operations against Ukrainian troops, effectively drawing North Korea into the conflict.