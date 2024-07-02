NATO plans military support for Ukraine as right-wing forces rise in Europe - The Wall Street Journal

Against the backdrop of the popularity of right-wing parties in Europe and the prospects of former US President Donald Trump's return to the White House, NATO countries are seeking to take a number of measures aimed at long-term support for Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the North Atlantic Alliance will create a position responsible for providing assistance to Ukraine, which will be held by a senior official based in Kyiv.

In addition, the bloc will establish a new command in Wiesbaden, Germany, to coordinate the supply of military equipment to Kyiv and training of Ukrainian troops. These steps will be announced at the summit in Washington on July 9-11.

The operation in Germany will involve about 700 troops from the United States and other countries. They will take over most of the mission that the U.S. military has been carrying out since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The official in Kyiv will focus on Ukraine's long-term needs for military modernization and non-military support.

Addendum

According to U.S. officials, these steps will allow for better coordination of Western efforts to provide military support to Ukraine, and in the long run will make the Ukrainian army more like a NATO army. The plans had been in the works for several months, but work on them was accelerated after US President Joe Biden's unsuccessful performance in the June 27 debate with Trump.

