NATO plans military support for Ukraine as right-wing forces rise in Europe - The Wall Street Journal

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 46132 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 52165 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 75938 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 164196 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 211002 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130691 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360698 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179870 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148630 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197442 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 27798 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 40148 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 47016 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 56141 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 40228 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 46132 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 40610 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 52165 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 56494 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 75938 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 1930 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10761 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32318 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34333 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47505 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

NATO plans military support for Ukraine as right-wing forces rise in Europe - The Wall Street Journal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23805 views

NATO plans to create a leadership position in Kyiv and a new command in Germany to coordinate long-term military assistance and training for Ukraine.

NATO plans military support for Ukraine as right-wing forces rise in Europe - The Wall Street Journal

 Against the backdrop of the popularity of right-wing parties in Europe and the prospects of former US President Donald Trump's return to the White House, NATO countries are seeking to take a number of measures aimed at long-term support for Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the North Atlantic Alliance will create a position responsible for providing assistance to Ukraine, which will be held by a senior official based in Kyiv.

In addition, the bloc will establish a new command in Wiesbaden, Germany, to coordinate the supply of military equipment to Kyiv and training of Ukrainian troops. These steps will be announced at the summit in Washington on July 9-11.

The operation in Germany will involve about 700 troops from the United States and other countries. They will take over most of the mission that the U.S. military has been carrying out since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The official in Kyiv will focus on Ukraine's long-term needs for military modernization and non-military support.

Addendum

According to U.S. officials, these steps will allow for better coordination of Western efforts to provide military support to Ukraine, and in the long run will make the Ukrainian army more like a NATO army. The plans had been in the works for several months, but work on them was accelerated after US President Joe Biden's unsuccessful performance in the June 27 debate with Trump.

Kyiv calls on the U.S. to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defend itself if it is not invited to NATO30.06.24, 20:13 • 73613 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40