NATO holds meetings after Washington summit on ending the war in Ukraine

Today, NATO is holding follow-up meetings to those held in Washington on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. The North Atlantic Council has already convened, and after that, NATO Chiefs of Staff will gather, Alliance spokeswoman Allison Hart reported on X, writes UNN.

As a follow-up to the meetings held in Washington on ending the war against Ukraine, the North Atlantic Council met this morning, and NATO Chiefs of Staff will gather this afternoon for a roundtable discussion. - Hart wrote.

Recall

As reported, American and European military planners have begun to study security guarantees for Ukraine after the war.

