National Junk Food Day: what to cook and what to feast on

July 21st officially marks National Junk Food Day. On this day, it is customary to enjoy your favorite "junk" food without remorse.

This is a fairly common "food holiday" in the USA and other countries, dedicated to food high in fat, sugar, and salt, when you can and should treat yourself.

So, UNN has prepared meal ideas that are perfect for this high-calorie holiday.

XXL Burger with Bacon and Cheese

Ingredients (for 2 large burgers):

For the patties:

400 g ground beef (or a mixture of beef + pork);

1 tsp Dijon mustard (optional);

salt, pepper — to taste.

Other:

2 burger buns (with sesame or brioche);

4 slices of bacon;

4 slices of cheese (cheddar, gouda, or processed);

4 tomato slices;

4-6 slices of pickled cucumbers;

lettuce or iceberg lettuce;

2 rings of red onion;

2 tbsp mayonnaise;

2 tsp ketchup or barbecue sauce;

butter — 1 tsp (for buns).

Preparation

Prepare the patties:

mix ground meat with salt, pepper, and mustard;

divide into 2 parts, form flat patties slightly larger than the bun (as they will shrink during frying);

refrigerate for 15 minutes to help them hold their shape better.

2. Fry the bacon:

fry bacon in a dry pan until crispy, set aside on a paper towel to remove excess fat.

3. Fry the patties:

heat a pan with a small amount of oil;

fry patties for 3–4 minutes on each side until golden brown;

add 2 slices of cheese on top of each patty 1 minute before they are done and cover with a lid to melt the cheese.

4. Toast the buns:

cut in half and butter the cut sides;

toast in a dry pan until golden brown (1–2 minutes).

5. Assemble the burger

Homemade French Fries (Classic)

Ingredients (for 2–3 servings):

4–5 large potatoes;

1–1.5 liters refined oil (sunflower or corn);

1 tsp salt;

1/2 tsp sweet paprika (optional);

1/2 tsp garlic powder or dried garlic;

cold water + ice for soaking.

Preparation

1. Prepare the potatoes:

peel the potatoes and cut them into thin sticks;

place the potatoes in a bowl with cold water and ice for 30 minutes; this washes out starch and makes the fries crispier;

then be sure to dry the pieces with paper towels or a napkin (otherwise the oil will splatter).

2. First frying (preliminary):

heat oil in a pot or deep fryer to 160°C;

fry potatoes in batches for 3–4 minutes until light golden;

remove with a slotted spoon and place on paper towels;

do not salt.

3. Cooling (10–15 min):

let the potatoes cool slightly, you can even put them in the refrigerator, this will make them even crispier.

4. Second frying (final):

increase oil temperature to 180–190°C;

fry potatoes for 2–3 minutes until golden, crispy crust;

place on a towel to remove excess fat.

5. Spices:

salt, pepper, optionally add paprika, dried garlic, etc.

Serve with ketchup, garlic sauce or mayonnaise, cheddar cheese sauce or any other of your choice.

Homemade Pizza

Ingredients (for 2 medium pizzas)

For the dough:

250 ml warm water (not hot!);

1 tsp sugar;

1 tsp salt;

2 tsp dry yeast (or 25 g fresh);

2 tbsp olive oil (or sunflower oil);

~400 g flour (all-purpose or pizza flour).

For the sauce:

200 g tomato puree / crushed tomatoes (Passata);

1 clove garlic (crushed);

1 tsp oregano;

1 tsp sugar;

salt, pepper — to taste.

Toppings (optional):

200 g mozzarella (preferably for pizza, but regular will do);

100 g salami or pepperoni;

olives, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion — optional;

basil or arugula for garnish.

Preparation

1. Prepare the dough:

mix warm water, sugar, and yeast. Let stand for 10 minutes until a "foamy cap" appears;

add salt, oil, gradually add flour. Knead until a soft dough forms for 7–10 minutes by hand or with a mixer with dough hooks;

transfer the dough to an oiled bowl. Cover with a towel and leave in a warm place for 1–1.5 hours — it should double in size.

2. Sauce:

heat oil;

fry garlic (1 min), add tomatoes, spices, a little sugar;

cook for 10–15 minutes until thick, cool.

3. Forming the pizza:

preheat oven to 220–250°C (top+bottom, or with stone/baking sheet);

divide the dough into 2 parts. Roll out into a round or rectangular shape (~0.5 cm thick);

transfer to parchment paper or an oiled baking dish;

spread with sauce, top with cheese and toppings.

4. Baking:

bake for 8–12 minutes until the edges are golden.

5. Serving:

add basil leaves or arugula;

drizzle with a little olive oil;

slice and enjoy.

Pizza and topping variations:

Margherita: just tomato sauce + mozzarella + basil;

Hawaiian (if you like it): ham + pineapple;

4 cheeses: mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan, cream cheese;

Vegetarian: mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives.

Mexican-style Nachos with Cheese

Ingredients (for 2–3 servings):

1 bag tortilla chips (150–200 g) — can be bought or made at home from lavash;

150 g grated cheese (ideally: cheddar, mozzarella or other);

jalapeño pepper (pickled, sliced);

sour cream (2–3 tbsp);

guacamole (homemade or store-bought);

salsa or tomato sauce — optional;

green onion or cilantro — for serving.

Preparation:

Spread chips on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or in a baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese (or pour cheese sauce). Add jalapeño rings and other favorite toppings. Bake in the oven at 180°C for 5–7 minutes, until the cheese melts. Remove and serve with sauces.

Homemade Doughnuts without Glaze

Ingredients (10–12 pcs):

250 ml warm milk;

2 tbsp sugar;

2 tsp dry yeast (or 20 g fresh);

1 egg;

50 g butter (melted);

350–400 g wheat flour;

a pinch of salt;

oil for frying (or baking).

Preparation

1. Knead the dough:

dissolve yeast and sugar in warm milk. Let stand for 10 minutes until foamy;

add egg, melted butter, salt — mix well;

gradually add flour, knead a soft dough;

cover with a towel and leave in a warm place for 1–1.5 hours (to rise).

2. Form the doughnuts:

roll out the dough to a thickness of ~1–1.5 cm;

cut out circles (with a glass), make a hole in the center (e.g., with a shot glass);

leave for 15 minutes to rise a little more.

3. Fry or bake:

in a deep fryer: fry in hot oil for 1–2 minutes on each side until golden brown. Place on paper towels to remove excess fat;

in the oven: bake at 180°C for 15–17 minutes. Brush with butter after baking — they will be soft and fragrant.

Serving ideas: roll in cinnamon sugar after frying, sprinkle with powdered sugar, serve with honey, jam or preserves, or fill with a filling.

{{150}}