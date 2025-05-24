"Napoli" became the Italian football champion for the second time in three years

The football club "Napoli" became the champion of Italy in the 2024-2025 season after winning the match of the 38th round of the competition with "Cagliari" (2:0). Thus, the club became the champion for the second time in three years, writes UNN with reference to the official website of "Napoli".

Details

Goals were scored by midfielder Scott McTominay and striker Romelu Lukaku. Thus, Antonio Conte's team won Serie A for the second time in three years. The Neapolitan club became the champion of the country for the fourth time (1986/1987, 1989/1990, 2022/2023 and 2024/2025).

After 38 matches played, "Napoli" scored 82 points. Milan's "Inter" finished in second place (81 points). "Atalanta" closes the top three with 74 points.

Supplement

In the final match of the UEFA Europa League, Tottenham defeated Manchester United 1-0. Thanks to the victory, Tottenham got the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

FC "Barcelona" became the champion of La Liga, winning its 28th title after defeating "Espanyol". It happened 272 days after the start of the 2024/25 season.