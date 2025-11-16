$42.060.00
08:19 AM • 13387 views
07:00 AM • 19199 views
05:50 AM • 11284 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 24484 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 40595 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 42750 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 40429 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 52284 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 03:39 PM • 44812 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 38495 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
Popular news
Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNSNovember 16, 01:31 AM • 14511 views
Israel restricts humanitarian aid to Gaza, violating international law - The GuardianNovember 16, 02:03 AM • 9910 views
Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians are war crimes - Belgian Foreign MinisterNovember 16, 02:29 AM • 10204 views
Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attackVideoNovember 16, 04:02 AM • 11595 views
Occupant losses: Defense Forces eliminated 860 Russians and over 400 enemy UAVs in a day05:32 AM • 10759 views
Publications
08:19 AM • 13394 views
Nana from K-Pop group After School neutralized an armed intruder who broke into her home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Former K-Pop group After School member Nana and her mother neutralized an armed intruder who broke into their home. Police arrested the man who demanded money, and Nana and her mother were unharmed.

Nana from K-Pop group After School neutralized an armed intruder who broke into her home

Nana from After School disarmed an armed assailant after a fight. An armed man broke into the home of former After School member and actress Nana. She and her mother were able to subdue the assailant before officers arrived.

This was reported by The Korea Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to local police, a 30-year-old man broke into the South Korean actress's apartment around 6 AM and, armed, demanded money from Nana and her mother. After a physical struggle, the women managed to overpower the assailant and call the police, who promptly arrived at the scene and arrested the man.

Nana's agency, Sublime, stated:

Police are currently investigating, so we will share details later.

Nana and her mother were unharmed, while the assailant sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. This incident caused a stir among social media users, with many expressing shock that the actress and her mother managed to subdue an armed assailant.

Recall

In Kyiv region, a 50-year-old man was detained on suspicion of murdering a serviceman. The assailant lured the victim under the pretext of selling a car and shot him to steal his money.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Musician
Social network
Film
Series
Skirmishes