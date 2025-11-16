Nana from K-Pop group After School neutralized an armed intruder who broke into her home

Nana from After School disarmed an armed assailant after a fight. An armed man broke into the home of former After School member and actress Nana. She and her mother were able to subdue the assailant before officers arrived.

This was reported by The Korea Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to local police, a 30-year-old man broke into the South Korean actress's apartment around 6 AM and, armed, demanded money from Nana and her mother. After a physical struggle, the women managed to overpower the assailant and call the police, who promptly arrived at the scene and arrested the man.

Nana's agency, Sublime, stated:

Police are currently investigating, so we will share details later.

Nana and her mother were unharmed, while the assailant sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. This incident caused a stir among social media users, with many expressing shock that the actress and her mother managed to subdue an armed assailant.

