Naim Qassem is the new leader of the Hezbollah group after Nasrallah's death
Shiite cleric Naim Qassem became the new leader of Hezbollah after the death of Hassan Nasrallah. The former leader was killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut on September 27.
Shiite cleric Qassem will lead Hezbollah instead of the murdered Nasrallah.
The Lebanese movement Hezbollah has announced that it has elected Shiite cleric Naim Qassem as its leader. According to foreign agencies, he will replace former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut on September 27.
Naim Qassem was appointed deputy leader of the Lebanese militant group in 1991 by then-leader Abbas al-Musawi. He retained this role when Nasrallah became the head of the group after al-Musawi's death.
Although many believe he lacks the charisma and oratory of the former leader, Qassem was often the public face of the group and continued to appear at rallies and ceremonies after Nasrallah went into hiding from Israel.
Over the years, Qassem has also given interviews to foreign journalists. In 2005, he wrote a book on the history of Hezbollah, offering an inside look at the organization.
Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an air strike in Beirut. According to a Reuters security source, this was the largest strike by the Israeli Air Force on the Beirut suburb of Dahiya, which is considered a Hezbollah stronghold.
Nasrallah took office in 1992 after Israel ousted the co-founder and previous leader, Abbas al-Musawi. Under Nasrallah's leadership, the group was transformed into a political entity and gained representation in the Lebanese parliament.
