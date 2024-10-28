Many died during Israel's attack on Lebanon
Kyiv • UNN
Israeli strikes on three districts of Lebanon killed 21 people. Among the dead were a nurse and rescuers, and about 40 people were injured.
At least 21 people were killed in Lebanon as a result of Israeli attacks. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the strikes hit three different areas, including Haret Said, located near the port city of Sidon, where nine people were killed and nearly 40 were injured.
It is also reported that at least six people were killed in the village of Ain Baal, including a nurse and three rescuers. Another five people were attacked in the Burj al-Shemal area.