NABU returned UAH 680 million to the budget, having received UAH 2.6 billion for its own maintenance - expert

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 50 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 426 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 5686 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 15754 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 17047 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 19503 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 19367 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 16910 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 35991 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 66824 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 21019 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 15826 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 35222 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoJanuary 20, 06:23 AM • 37005 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 28360 views
Publications
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality01:28 PM • 426 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 12582 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 28422 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 65373 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 71843 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Greenland
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 32125 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 47591 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 40399 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 44874 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 56770 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

NABU returned UAH 680 million to the budget, having received UAH 2.6 billion for its own maintenance - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

NABU returned UAH 680 million to the budget, having received UAH 2.6 billion for its own maintenance, an expert said.

NABU returned UAH 680 million to the budget, having received UAH 2.6 billion for its own maintenance - expert

NABU will receive UAH 2.6 billion in funding per year starting in January, while last year it returned only UAH 680 million to the budget. Without the Bureau, the Ukrainian budget would have an additional almost UAH 2 billion annually. Political expert Oleh Posternak wrote about this.

"One of the most media-hyped structures decided to sharply increase its expenses. The amount is striking – 2 billion 540 million hryvnias starting this January. The money will mainly go to salaries and bonuses for employees. The entire NABU structure exposed, caught, and packaged corrupt officials for only 680 million, while eating up 2.6 billion a year," he noted.

According to the expert, without NABU, Ukraine would be in the black by almost UAH 2 billion annually.

"For understanding, during its 10 years of existence, NABU has eaten up over UAH 10.6 billion of Ukrainian taxpayers' money. One official of this body earned about UAH 140,000 per month last year, which is 7 times more than a Ukrainian with an average salary. Starting this January, NABU employees will receive even more," he reported.

At first glance, Posternak emphasized, NABU employees were in the public eye: they held press conferences, attended briefings.

"However, the main indicator of effectiveness in such structures is not the number of photos on Facebook, but the amount of money returned to the budget. And this amount, compared to the expenses, is really ridiculous," he informed.

At the same time, the expert recalled NABU's "achievements" over 10 years of existence: contrary to the law, there was no single report of the Bureau in the Verkhovna Rada; NABU employees were caught in corruption, drug trafficking, money laundering abroad, real estate fraud; high-profile arrests and exposures do not end in convictions; case materials are leaked to suspects; some cases are fabricated and dragged on for years to "milk clients," and then the suspects go to the European Court of Human Rights and win millions from Ukraine; Bureau detectives are fired for intimate relationships with witnesses; the first head of NABU was officially recognized as a corrupt official.

In view of this, he proposed changing the approach to rewards in NABU.

"If the KPIs of detectives are measured by likes on Facebook, and not by funds returned to the state, then it is proposed to pay NABU employees with likes. We will like it. No problem," Posternak concluded.

As reported earlier, the same trend was observed in 2024, when NABU received UAH 1.9 billion from the budget, while its activities led to the return of UAH 823 million from corrupt officials.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Real estate
State budget
Social network
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine