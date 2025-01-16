NABU asks HCJ to punish judge of Kyiv's Pechersk District Court: why

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos filed a complaint with the High Council of Justice with a request to bring to disciplinary responsibility judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv Tetyana Ilyeva. UNN reports this with reference to NABU.

"The NABU director filed a complaint with the High Council of Justice asking to bring a judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to disciplinary responsibility," the statement said.

It is reported that during the investigation of possible abuses by judicial and law enforcement officials, it was found that at the end of 2023, this judge made a number of decisions that raise objective doubts about their compliance with the law.

"We are talking about cases of returning money seized during investigations. In the first case, the judge ruled that the money seized during the search was returned not to the owner, but to a third party who had nothing to do with the money. In the second case, the situation was similar: the seized money was returned to another party that had no right to the funds. In total, we are talking about two amounts: more than UAH 4.1 million and more than UAH 15 million," the NABU informs.

It is noted that the judge has already made similar questionable decisions that were the subject of previous complaints to the High Council of Justice.

Addendum

In March 2023, the NABU and the SAPO notified Ilieva of suspicion of unlawful release of 110.7 thousand euros and 9.3 thousand dollars that were seized in the framework of criminal proceedings in March 2023.

On April 4, 2023, the High Council of Justice denied the motion of the Deputy Prosecutor General - Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to temporarily suspend Judge Tetiana Ilieva of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv from the administration of justice in connection with her criminal prosecution.