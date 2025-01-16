ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

NABU asks HCJ to punish judge of Kyiv's Pechersk District Court: why

NABU asks HCJ to punish judge of Kyiv's Pechersk District Court: why

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68239 views

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos demands that judge Tetyana Ilieva be brought to justice. The judge ruled to return the seized funds in the amount of over UAH 19 million to unauthorized persons.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos filed a complaint with the High Council of Justice with a request to bring to disciplinary responsibility judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv Tetyana Ilyeva. UNN reports this with reference to NABU.

"The NABU director filed a complaint with the High Council of Justice asking to bring a judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to disciplinary responsibility," the statement said.

It is reported that during the investigation of possible abuses by judicial and law enforcement officials, it was found that at the end of 2023, this judge made a number of decisions that raise objective doubts about their compliance with the law.

"We are talking about cases of returning money seized during investigations. In the first case, the judge ruled that the money seized during the search was returned not to the owner, but to a third party who had nothing to do with the money. In the second case, the situation was similar: the seized money was returned to another party that had no right to the funds. In total, we are talking about two amounts: more than UAH 4.1 million and more than UAH 15 million," the NABU informs.

It is noted that the judge has already made similar questionable decisions that were the subject of previous complaints to the High Council of Justice.

Addendum

In March 2023, the NABU and the SAPO notified Ilieva of suspicion of unlawful release of 110.7 thousand euros and 9.3 thousand dollars that were seized in the framework of criminal proceedings in March 2023. 

On April 4, 2023, the High Council of Justice denied the motion of the Deputy Prosecutor General - Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to temporarily suspend Judge Tetiana Ilieva of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv from the administration of justice in connection with her criminal prosecution. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising