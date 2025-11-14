NABU and SAP confirmed the absence of a request for Mindich's detention at the border

$42.060.03
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 26581 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 20476 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 25182 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:18 AM • 51351 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 97215 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 131060 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 127991 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 265577 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 113645 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
Popular news
The number of injured in Kyiv region has risen to six, including a childPhotoNovember 14, 03:34 AM • 17333 views
Drone operators destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" and "dismantled" enemy infantry one by one - SBGSVideoNovember 14, 04:03 AM • 22073 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhotoNovember 14, 04:13 AM • 57994 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhoto06:10 AM • 42674 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27Photo07:19 AM • 52005 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 26589 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 265581 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 217841 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 97414 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 82505 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 14873 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 78591 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 77323 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 65978 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 96322 views
NABU and SAP confirmed the absence of a request for Mindich's detention at the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

The heads of NABU and SAP confirmed the absence of requests for the detention of Timur Mindich at the border. At the time of crossing the border, he did not have a procedural status, which made his detention impossible.

NABU and SAP confirmed the absence of a request for Mindich's detention at the border

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semen Kryvonos and Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko confirmed that anti-corruption bodies did not contact the State Border Guard Service with requests that would involve the detention of Timur Mindich when crossing the state border. The corresponding statements were made on the air of the "UP.Chat" program, UNN reports.

Head of the SAP Oleksandr Klymenko clarified that the investigation still has to determine whether Mindich's departure was part of a planned trip, or whether Mindich left the territory of Ukraine, understanding the possibility of investigative actions being taken against him.

Commenting on the situation, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said that at the time of Mindich's border crossing, he did not have a procedural status, which, according to him, did not create legal grounds for his detention.

"Not having a procedural status at that time, there are no grounds to detain him at the border," he noted.

Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources11.11.25, 11:41 • 34002 views

Kryvonos confirmed that they did not send the border guards an "information" index, as it made no sense. At the same time, why NABU did not use the "B" index - the preliminary document check regime, which allows a person to be held at the border until the investigative team arrives and procedural documents are served - was not reported.

According to lawyers, this may mean that NABU and SAP had no grounds to announce Mindich's suspicion, so they could not detain him at the border, thereby effectively allowing him to leave, understanding that he would take advantage of this opportunity.

The leadership of NABU and SAP, in turn, explains that they did not use them so that Mindich would not guess about the threat of investigative actions against him.

At the same time, it was difficult not to guess - when for at least four months the media, citing sources, reported on the existence of the so-called "Mindich tapes."

In the context of the possibility of controlling the location, Kryvonos stated that such actions could have been carried out by controlling Mindich's phone. However, this was also not applied.

"Let's be frank. We did not use such methods in this case," emphasized SAP head Klymenko.

Thus, NABU and SAP officials confirmed the absence of not only a request for Mindich's detention, but also the use of other procedural mechanisms that could have prevented his departure from Ukraine.

Subsequently, according to them, the investigation plans to initiate a formal procedure for declaring Mindich wanted and requesting his extradition. However, given his Israeli citizenship, such a procedure has limited prospects, as Israel traditionally does not extradite its own citizens. Therefore, anti-corruption officials will have to wait until Mindich leaves Israel.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Timur Mindich
State Border of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Israel
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine