NAAS President suspended from office due to suspicion of embezzlement

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has suspended Yaroslav Hadzalo, president of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, who was exposed for fraud involving the employment of a driver. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation.

The president of NAAS is suspected of complicity in the embezzlement of budget funds, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 5, Article 27, Part 3, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, Hadzalo facilitated the fictitious employment of his personal driver in formal positions at four controlled state agricultural enterprises simultaneously. It is noted that he actually performed the duties of a personal driver, and received a salary totaling over UAH 200,000 from the state budget.

Within the framework of the proceedings, the Office of the Prosecutor General sent a petition to the court for the temporary suspension of the president of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, which the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted. In addition to the suspension from office, the court partially granted the prosecutor's petition regarding the application of a preventive measure, imposing a number of obligations on the suspect, as provided for in Article 194 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. - stated in the OGP message.

Due to the leniency of the chosen preventive measure, the prosecution filed an appeal, as it reasonably believes that there are risks of the suspect influencing the course of the investigation.

Recall

On June 13, SBI employees informed Yaroslav Hadzalo, President of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS), about suspicion of illegal use of budget funds.

In addition, in 2021, an indictment was sent to the court regarding Yaroslav Hadzalo in the case of receiving undue benefit in the form of free use of an elite car for including the head of one of the structural units of NAAS in the list of candidates for vacant academician positions at NAAS and subsequent transfer of relevant materials for consideration by the NAAS Presidium.