Mysterious death of dogs near a hospital in Vinnytsia region: prosecutor's office investigates crime

In Vinnytsia, prosecutors are investigating the circumstances of the death of dogs near the Pirogov Regional Hospital. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

On September 16, two dead dogs, cared for by local animal rights activists, were found near the regional hospital. Law enforcement officers ordered examinations, and witnesses and hospital staff were questioned.

The head of the Vinnytsia District Prosecutor's Office met with animal rights activists and informed them about the progress of the investigation. Investigative actions are ongoing, the report says.

The investigation is being conducted into the fact of cruel treatment of animals (Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from five to eight years.

The prosecutor's office also added that in August 2024, they managed to uphold the verdict of the court of first instance on appeal, which found a resident of Vinnytsia guilty of cruel treatment of animals in front of a minor.

The prosecution proved that the 38-year-old man, while intoxicated, shot a neighbor's dog, which ran out of their yard, with an air rifle. The death of the animal was witnessed not only by the owner of the animal, but also by her minor daughter, the prosecutor's office reported.

They noted that the man's sentence of five years in prison had entered into force.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in the village of Vyshnevechyk, Kamianets-Podilskyi district, Khmelnytskyi region, law enforcement officers are investigating a case of cruel treatment of animals.